Carlow choir Aspiro will sing in the dusk chorus

By Elizabeth Lee

FOR the entire month of May, the Bealtaine Festival has been running events that celebrate old age and encourage people to interact with one another, particularly through intergenerational activities.

With 2021 and its social restrictions, the festival activities have been forced into virtual spaces, including one of the final events, the Bealtaine Dusk Chorus.

The concert, taking place this weekend on Sunday 30 May, will feature the Bealtaine flagship choir, Donegal’s Ceol le Chéile, in a very special online collaboration with two guest choirs – Aspiro, based in Carlow, and Ireland Unlimited. The three choirs have been working hard behind the scenes and are now ready to showcase their work on Sunday evening.

Tune in to the Bealtaine social media channels for the premiere of this very special event.

Produced in partnership with Sing Ireland and in association with Donegal Age Friendly Programme.

Visit the Bealtaine Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bealtainefestival

Visit the Bealtaine website on https://bealtaine.ie/

Check out the behind the scenes video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq0nKdmfNG4

Bealtaine Festival is an age and opportunity initiative celebrating the arts and creativity as we age.