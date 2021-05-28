Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Paddy) Moore

38 Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow and formerly of Dublin, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving wife, on May 27th, 2021, in The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of May.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers-in-law Mick and Jimmy, sister-in-law Delia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and friends, in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed a cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/