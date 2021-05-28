Eco-friendly school gives harmful weed killer the boot

By Suzanne Pender

THEY’VE already earned the accolade of being “one of the most nature-friendly schools in Ireland”, so when it comes to harmful weed killer, it comes as no surprise that Queen of the Universe NS have simply told it to buzz off!

The Bagenalstown primary school is leading the charge to support biodiversity in Co Carlow by declaring their school a herbicide/weed killer-free zone and are hopeful they can act as a positive example to other schools in the county.

Queen of the Universe NS was described by Biodiversity in Schools Ireland as “one of the most nature-friendly schools in Ireland” and “an inspiration of what can be done with a school garden!” The primary school was also a worthy winner of a SuperValu Tidy Towns Regional School Award for the southeast in 2019.

Teacher Tommy Cox says that by declaring the school herbicide-free it will enhance existing biodiversity projects and help protect the health of children and staff.

The 250 pupils have also challenged other schools in the county to also adopt a herbicide-free policy.

The flyers for the initiative have been put together by artist Steven Doody working with graphic designer Dermot Corr and have been promoted on social media platforms for both the National Biodiversity data centre and An Taisce’s Green schools initiative.

Project artist Steven Doody says the move to weed killer-free makes sense following recent articles in The Nationalist regarding herbicides being found in water supplies of several Co Carlow towns.

“Stopping the use of weed killers will improve biodiversity, human and insect pollinator health, improve water and soil quality and contribute to the national pollinator plan,” says Steven.

“The herbicide-free movement has been gaining traction in recent years with councils in Kildare and Dublin introducing herbicide-free policies where chemicals are no longer used in parks, playgrounds and general maintenance regimes,” he added.

The positive move by Queen of the Universes NS is also part of a larger initiative with Bagenalstown Tidy Towns group, who are also going herbicide-free, with extra points now being awarded in the Tidy Towns competition for biodiversity initiatives.