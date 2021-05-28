Exciting mix of music and fun lined up for Crinniú na nÓg

By Suzanne Pender

POP-UP poetry, rap, history, heritage, music and art are among a feast of creativity planned for Co Carlow as part of this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday 12 June.

The Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow 2021 programme is with, for and by the children and young people of Co Carlow, a national day of free creativity.

This week, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill was joined by participating young people to launch the 2021 programme.

“This year, in the lead-up to Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people, we have seen young Carlovians engage in a host of creative online workshops and classes with artists as they gear up to showcase what they are all about this June 12th,” said cllr O’Neill.

Carlow County Council arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Sinead Dowling remarked that organisers “believe in the innate creative potential of every child and young person and are thrilled to be able to bring this programme to Carlow”.

“We have responded to the needs of young people through working with local agencies and partners on the ground such as Carlow Regional Youth Services and Youthreach Carlow and have animated the young people’s creative expression by working with Visual Carlow, Carlow County Museum, County Carlow Youth Theatre, Take A Part Carlow and Music Generation Carlow and some really great artists,” said Sinead.

She offered a special thanks to all of the Carlow groups, organisations, venues and artists that are contributing to make this event so engaging and varied as we continue to stay safe and connect with one another virtually.

“A particular thanks go to all those parents, guardians, children and young people, who made this year’s programme so special. We know the young people have gotten so much from working with artists over the last few months and we all look forward to seeing your work,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

“As we begin to see hope all around us with the brighter evenings and easing of restrictions, we are delighted to launch today the Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow 2021 programme, which offers fun and creative opportunities for our young people to get involved, get inspired and express themselves,” she added.

The programme has something for everyone and it’s a fantastic opportunity to watch our young people perform, showcase their abilities online on 12 June, to book into Visual for a workshop, or take a walk around the town and see the pop-up poetry.

Some of the Cruinniú na nÓg projects began in February, to maximise opportunities for all to engage creatively. These projects will be showcased online via the ‘Creative Ireland Carlow’ Facebook page to inspire both young and old.

A summary of the programme includes Making Kin – Imagining bodies of the Future! Visual will see the return of an in-person workshop, where children can meet safely outdoors in small groups to explore Cyanotype and work together to build a new outdoor installation for the arts centre.

Folklore.ie artist Michael Fortune, in conjunction with Carlow County Council and the County Museum has been running intergenerational workshops entitled ‘Around Sweet Carlow’s Homes’, bringing school children and their families to find the treasure hidden in their homes.

Turn it Up! A Spoken Word Project is brought to young people through the collaboration of Carlow Youth Theatre, Take A Part Carlow and Carlow Youth Services. They have been working away with young Carlow creatives, workshopping with the incredible poet Colm Keegan and learning how to express themselves after the year we have been through via rap, poetry and storytelling.

A showcase of the work will be shared on the Facebook page on 12 June and in pop-up poetry across Carlow town locations, which will be announced on the day.

The incredible young talented members of Music Generation Carlow (MGC) are busy working alongside the highly acclaimed Dr Martin Tourish to compose a short celebratory piece of cross-genre music highlighting all of MGC’s county ensembles.

To celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, the young musicians will present a special performance of the youth anthem, which will be available to enjoy on 12 June.

The full programme can be found on https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/carlow/ http://www.carlow.ie/arts