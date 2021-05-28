Innovative Bagenalstown app is up and running

By Suzanne Pender

THE HIGHLY-anticipated Xplore Bagenalstown app was launched today and immediately off to a gallop, with champion horse trainer Willie Mullins an early user!

Willie was joined by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Colin Rea, chairperson of Bagenalstown area chamber, cllr Arthur McDonald chairman of Bagenasltown Municipal District and Maevita De Barros from Xplore to launch the new app.

Colin and the team have been working tirelessly over the past number of months to get the app ready for release.

“The chamber committee has been working really hard with Xplore in getting the app developed. We’re delighted to have it finished and we’re looking forward to having people in the community, and even the hinterlands, using the app,” he said.

Xplore Bagenalstown aims to better serve the needs of locals and tourists alike, especially at a time when shopping and exploring locally has never been more important.

With retailers fully reopened, local businesses are sure to be delighted with the e-commerce features of the app. Hospitality won’t be forgotten either when they reopen, with access to features that highlight their services, people and community impact.

Xplore is a digital infrastructure for towns developed by Galway-based company Booniverse Limited. The platform’s simplistic design allows users to interact with a variety of towns without having to download multiple apps or visit multiple websites. Users enable location services or select a region to stay local.

Bagenalstown has now become part of Xplore’s growing network of towns.

“We are delighted to be in partnership with Bagenalstown, the response has been amazing and it shows how valuable and needed something like the Xplore Bagenalstown app is,” said Xplore COO James Finan.

“We are working with the communities in Galway, Fermoy, Tralee, Clonakilty, Gort, Portumna and Youghal to keep them up to date and we are currently preparing Killarney for roll-out. We want Xplore to matter – to our clients, to our people and in our communities, both here in Ireland and other communities around the world, wherever we do business. I would be very happy to speak with any group who wants this for their town.”

To download the Bagenalstown app, go to http://onelink.to/tjwkz8.