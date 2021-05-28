Isabella’s hair cut will benefit sick children

Isabella Carbery pictured before and after her hair cut

By Elizabeth Lee

After a lifetime of having long, flowing locks, young Isabella Carbery went under the scissors and got it all cut off!

In fact, 11-year-old Isabella got 18” inches of hair lopped off, which left her with a brand-new look!

“I told her before she got it done that once it’s off, it’s off! But she said that she wouldn’t worry because it’ll always grow back! Sometimes she’s wise

beyond her years!” Isabella’s proud mother, Derbhla, told ***The Nationalist***.

It was an-all-or-nothing decision for the plucky Carlow girl and she now sports a cute pixie cut. Her bravery was all for two brilliant causes, though so it paid off two-fold.

“Her hair is now short-short. The reason she wanted to get as much off as possible was because she wanted to donate the longest ponytail that she could to the Rapunzel Foundation. It’s lovely to think that Isabella’s hair can now be used so that another child can benefit,” Derbhla continued.

The Rapunzel Foundation makes wigs for children who are undergoing cancer treatment, and, as they use real hair, the longer the tresses they get donated the better.

Isabella’s hair-chopping adventure will also benefit the Laura Lynn Foundation which runs hospices for children. She raised over €700 for them when she ran a fundraising campaign with the haircut.

Isabella had recently seen a programme about the foundation’s work and was saddened to think how children would need a hospice. She was also aghast at the fact that the foundation actually needed donations from the public, too, so decided to raise funds for them, too.

Isabella’s extraordinary act of generosity comes after the death of her father, Tucker Carberry, from cancer when Isabella was just four years old. Just months after her beloved husband passed away, Derbhla did a charity head shave to raise funds for cancer research.

Now, seven years later, Isabella has replicated her mother’s actions.

“I’m so proud of her, I actually couldn’t be any more proud of her than I am. What Isabella did was a lovely gesture,” her mother concluded.