Leo’s girls raise €1.1k for Holy Angels school

By Elizabeth Lee

FOUR intrepid young entrepreneurs managed to compile a calendar, get it published and sell over 100 copies at the exact time the country was put into lockdown!

The four girls from St Leo’s College, Carlow managed to raise an impressive €1,100 from the sale of their calendars, which they’ve just proudly donated to the Holy Angels special school.

Students Ciara Dowling, Stephanie Clare, Rebecca Kehoe Dowling and Patricia Ehigiamufoe set up a mini-company as part of a transition year programme run by the local enterprise board.

The girls got the calendars ready for Christmas after devoting hours and hours of work outside of school to complete them in time. Some 40 local businesses rowed in behind the project and ensured that it was a viable project and the calendars promptly rolled off the presses just in time for the festive season.

But then, the whole country was shut down again! Undeterred, the four young women persuaded and cajoled family members, friends and neighbours to buy a copy. Their tenacity paid off, because they raised an impressive €1,100 for the Holy Angels. They just got to present the cheque to staff there during the last week of the academic year.

They also picked up an award for the mini-company at the Young Entrepreneurs awards, which were held virtually this year.

“It was a great experience and so rewarding to be able to help someone,” said Ciara Dowling.