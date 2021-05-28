Lifting lockdown: Ireland’s summer reopening plans in full

The Government has announced a raft of plans that will see a widespread reopening of the country over the summer.
Ministers approved the reopening of society, including hotels, bars, restaurants as well as cinemas and international travel throughout June, July and August.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin made a formal announcement in an address to the nation on Friday evening.
Here are the plans in full.
June 2nd
- Hotels and B&Bs to reopen
June 7th
- Outdoor hospitality, such as bars and restaurants, can reopen
- Cinemas and theatre can reopen
- Driver theory tests can resume, with 25,000 allowed per month
- Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only
- Outdoor sports matches can take place
- 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception
- Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of outdoor venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000
- Unvaccinated households can have visitors from one other unvaccinated household inside
July 5th
- Indoor service to resume in bars, cafes and restaurants
- Maximum of 100 attendees in larger indoor venues and 50 in all others
- Numbers allowed to attend outdoor events will increase
- Indoor exercise and sports activities will return
- People can have visitors from up to three other households
July 19th
- International travel set to resume under EU’s Digital Green Certificate scheme
Under consideration for August
- Numbers attending indoor events could increase to 200 in larger indoor venues and 100 in all others
- Further increase in numbers attending outdoor events
- 50 per cent capacity restriction on public transport could be lifted
- Up to 100 guests to attend weddings