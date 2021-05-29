Coronavirus: 464 new cases as HSE ‘gains momentum’ to restore IT systems

There have been an additional 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

There are currently 90 people in hospital with the disease, 35 of whom are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers in the Republic may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyberattack.

In the North, there has been one further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 68 positive cases were also notified by the region’s Department of Health on Saturday.

Cyberattack

Meanwhile, the health service is “gaining momentum” in rebuilding its computer systems after the May 14th cyberattack, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Mr Reid said it would be “some time yet” before patients and staff see the benefits of the rebuild and the health service continued to operate at “high-risk levels”.

Earlier, the HSE chief clinical officer said he was hesitant to blame the organisation for the inadequate protection of its systems.

Colm Henry told Raidió na Gaeltachta: “We must remember at all times that this attack was perpetrated by criminals who had no scruples about who they targeted and who suffered as a result of their criminality.”

We’re gaining momentum in rebuilding many of our healthcare systems. We’re conscious it will be some time yet before our patients & staff see the full benefits though & we’re still at high risk levels. And today Dr Steevens Hospital is looking splendid in the sunshine! @HSELive pic.twitter.com/HC75ZQ8oCt — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 29, 2021

The HSE said it was taking any potential publication of stolen patient “very seriously” after confirming information on approximately 520 patients was published on the dark web.

The health service said it would continue to monitor social media for any further breaches, but it was not yet aware of any further publishing attempts.

Vaccine latest

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday praised the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the State, saying: “By every measure, the Irish people trust the vaccines.”

Announcing a further easing of restrictions over the summer, Mr Martin said the State “enjoys one of the highest levels of trust in the vaccine in the world”, and “2.6 million vaccines have now been administered and half the eligible population of the country will have received at least one vaccine by Monday”.