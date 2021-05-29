Elizabeth was a beautiful singer

By Charlie Keegan

ELIZABETH Croad, formerly Elizabeth Kelly of Tankardstown, Tullow, Co Carlow, passed away on Monday 15 March in the Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton, England.

Born on 16 November 1957, Elizabeth was the daughter Matthew and Kathleen Kelly. She attended the Brigidine Sisters convent in Tullow and at an early age left school and emigrated to London. Elizabeth worked in retail in London and also undertook a lot of volunteering work, collecting for charity and working in charity shops. She was also a care worker for some time.

Elizabeth became the proprietor of a successful bed and breakfast hotel in Devon, which attracted many tourists.

From a family viewpoint, Elizabeth was a very loving woman to her siblings and, indeed, to all who knew her. She was a very kind person, also being quick-witted and with a great love for life.

Elizabeth loved travelling and visited many countries on her trips abroad. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing, often joining the band onstage during her travels.

Sadly, Elizabeth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and, after undergoing surgery for the condition, was unable to speak from that time up to her death. She endured those years with great dignity, perseverance and hope.

She will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Natasha and son Carl and by her two grandsons Kyle and Leo. She is also mourned by her sisters Ann Fernandes (London), Catherine Kelly (USA), Eileen Butler (Tullow) and Martina Purcell (Tullow) and her brothers Matthew Kelly (Kildavin), James Kelly (Tullow) and Christy Kelly (Tullow), by her brothers-in-law Knolly Fernandes (London), Ned Butler (Tullow) and Eddie Purcell (Tullow), sisters-in-law Patsy Kelly (Kildavin) and Bernie Kelly (Tullow) and by all of her nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister Breda Doyle (Tullow).

A cremation ceremony took place in Brighton on Wednesday 21 April.

Elizabeth’s family has extended thanks to everyone for the lovely cards, letters and texts of sympathy. Elizabeth will be sadly missed.