Gifted stonemason Tom Byrne was a spiritual man and motorbike enthusiast

By Charlie Keegan

THE people of Hacketstown, Kiltegan and the rural community along the Carlow/Wicklow border were greatly saddened to learn of the passing at his residence on Thursday 13 May, surrounded by his loving family, of Thomas (Tom) Byrne, Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, Co Carlow.

Tom was diagnosed with lung cancer in late February of this year, by which time the illness had reached an advanced stage.

Born on 12 October 1952, Tom was son of the late William and Jane (née Donoghue) Byrne and one of a family of nine. He is the first of the family to pass away.

Tom will be remembered for his work as a stonemason, being employed for many years by Wicklow building contractor Seán Porter. There are many examples of Thomas’s skill as a stonemason in the Carlow/Wicklow region, most notably his work on the towers in Avoca. His reputation as a stonemason meant that Tom Byrne was always in demand.

For the final four years of his working life he was employed in a Community Employment (CE) programme in Kiltegan.

Tom was a lifelong motorbike enthusiast, having a particular interest in vintage motorcycles, of which he had a collection of 13 machines. Gifted with his hands, he could do anything that needed doing with a motorbike.

He was a member of the Carlow Classic Motor Cycle Club. Shortly before his death, Tom had erected a fourth shed at the rear of the Byrne home to house all of his motorbikes.

His favourite was a 1944 M20, while the other models he owned were BMW, BSA, an Italian Moto Guzzi bike and an English-made Velocette. Most of the Byrne bikes were manufactured in England.

Tom was married to the former Mary Richardson from Marian Terrace, Hacketstown. They wed on 6 March 1976 in St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, celebrating their wedding reception in the Bridge House in Tullow. Some time after their marriage, Tom and Mary obtained their own house in Marian Terrace.

It was a grievous blow to Tom when Mary died on St Valentine’s Day in 2017 at the age of 61. Mary suffered from COPD, the chronic inflammatory lung disease, but her death was due to a heart attack.

Tom’s passion for motorcycling extended to attending annual bike shows at Netley Marsh in Hampshire, England and Bewley, Wiltshire. Mary would accompany Thomas to these events on the back of one of the Byrne motorcycles.

In his retirement years, Tom continued his interest in the bikes but was also in demand from people across a wide area to repair lawnmowers, strimmers and chainsaws. As daughter Lynsey said: “Anything he put his hand to he could make of fix.”

Thomas was a spiritual man, being a member of the Rural Revival group based in Baltinglass. He attended weekly sessions of the religious group every Tuesday night, being strongly committed to its ideals.

He was also a man for the great outdoors, enjoying walks or a spin on one of his bikes or in his Nissan Qashqai car.

On Friday 14 May, Tom reposed in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Rathvilly, when prayers were led by Dermot Harmon from the Rural Revival ‘family’.

Motorcycle friends of Tom provided a guard of honour at the head of his funeral cortège for his final trip from the funeral home to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours and St Patrick, Davidstown, The Glen. The funeral passed Tom’s childhood home one last time on that final journey.

Tom’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Eamonn McCarthy, Dunlavin, assisted by Fr Seamus Whitney from St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan.

Significant symbols of Tom Byrne’s life brought to the altar by his grandchildren were his motorcycle helmet, gloves and a dynamo; a piece of granite, symbolic of his trade; a price list he had prepared for his bikes before he died; and a New Testament Bible, reflecting his religious beliefs.

The readings at Mass were by Sam Byrne (brother), while family members of different Byrne generations undertook the Prayers of the Faithful.

There was a fitting eulogy to Tom by his daughter Celine, who spoke of her dad as being a character, a man who was inclined to say the wrong thing at the wrong time but was loved all the more for that.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Mary Phelan and Martina McHugh, with the musical backing provided by members of the Phelan family.

Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, where the ashes of wife Mary also lie, with Fr Eamonn reciting the final prayers at the graveside. Tom’s parents are also buried in the same cemetery.

Tom is deeply mourned by his children Billy, twins Celine and Lisa and Lynsey (all Tullow) and by Billy’s partner Marica, Celine’s partner Kevin, Lisa’s partner John, Lynsey’s partner Brendan, by his siblings Mairéad O’Toole (Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare), Billy (Mooretown, Spinans, Kiltegan), Brendan (The Green, Hacketstown), Bernadette Kelly (Ballintruer, The Glen, Co Wicklow), Patrick (Adare, Co Limerick), Majella Byrne (Mooretown, Spinans), Sam (Mooretown), and Teresa Byrne (Rathdangan, Co Wicklow).

He is also deeply regretted by his cherished nine grandchildren Kenzi, Ruben, Evan, Zack, Talia, Libby, Ava, Ellie and Eli, by his extended family, his community of friends in the Rural Revival movement, kind neighbours and his wide circle of friends along the Carlow/Wicklow border.