Internet provider Imagine rolls out 5G broadband to Carlow customers

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than 24,700 homes and businesses in Co Carlow now have access to Imagine’s 5G fixed broadband service as the company continues the expansion of its network across regional and rural Ireland.

The total of 24,712 premises in the county includes 6,685 designated as ‘amber’, or having inadequate access to high-speed, high-capacity broadband, under the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

This week, Imagine is announcing the acceleration of the roll-out of its network across regional and rural Ireland to meet the shift in demand and usage, driven by changing working and living patterns impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increasing number of people online is driving a significant increase in average internet data usage and while Next Generation Imagine 5G Fixed full-fibre cable customers are benefiting from significantly higher usage, the majority of customers outside of the main cities still depending on legacy copper and mobile broadband have been left struggling.

Co Carlow homes and businesses will be served from 12 mast locations while the company commits to continuing the extension of its coverage and addresses local broadband black spots while working closely with stakeholders.

According to Imagine, more than 40,000 customers are already using its service across rural Ireland, with an additional 55,000 having applied for the service, driving the acceleration of the roll-out of the network.

“With homes and businesses across regional and rural Ireland struggling with poor broadband access to Next Generation high-speed broadband is now essential to enable enhanced remote working, a better quality of life and the rejuvenation of rural communities,” said Seán Bolger, CEO of Imagine

Homes and businesses can check if they are within coverage online at www.imagine.ie simply by checking their Eircode.