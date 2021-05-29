Scramblers’ days could be numbered

By Suzanne Pender

ACCESS to an area at Tullow Road, Carlow commonly used for scrambling could now be restricted.

At Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue of scrambling at the Tullow Road area, adding that she has received “numerous complaints” from people living there.

Cllr Dalton fully accepted that the scramblers “could be doing an awful lot worse” but that the noise pollution was a huge issue for residents, describing it as “unbearable” at times.

Cllr Dalton stated that the land was earmarked by the council for development of a new Tullow Road Community Centre and because it’s a residential area was not a suitable location for scramblers.

Director of services Michael Rainey said that he would discuss the matter with council engineers and examine “was it possible to restrict access” in this area.

He added that the issue of noise may also be a matter for the gardaí.