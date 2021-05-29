SPF at the ready: Met Éireann predicts high temperatures and UV levels this weekend

  • Home >
Saturday, May 29, 2021

Met Éireann is reminding the public to be careful in the sun ahead of a spell of fine weekend across the country this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees on Sunday, while UV levels will be high for most of the island.

In areas of clear skies, the forecaster said UV levels will range between 6-8 on Saturday, placing them in the ‘high’ category.

Met Éireann reminded anyone heading out in the sun to cover their skin with clothing or SPF, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and to seek shade in order to avoid sun damage.

For Saturday, highest temperatures are estimated to hit between 16-20 degrees, with bright sunny spells accompanied by light scattered showers in parts.

However, the best of the sunshine is expected to come on Sunday, with highest temperatures expected in the north-east.

