Toy Show star Adam King receives letter from US president Joe Biden

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Star of last year’s Late Late Toy Show, six-year-old Adam King has received a personal letter from US president Joe Biden.

Following King’s appearance on the Toy Show with a handmade ‘virtual hug’ in the form of a heart with the words ‘A hug for you’ wrote inside, the drawing has been made into a card for charity, with special versions released Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day, one of which made its way to the White House in March.

The St Patrick’s Day card was delivered to Mr Biden by Taoiseach Micheál Martin who also wore a pin-version of the virtual hug during the two leaders’ discussions on March 17th.

Adam and his family appeared on Friday’s Late Late Show to chat about Mr Biden response, in which he said Adam’s “hope and joy” gives him strength, adding he knows the six-year-old will “inspire even more people to reach for the stars and follow their dreams”.

Adam’s father, David said his son made the virtual hug for everyone, adding their family is grateful to the people of Ireland “for taking Adam into their hearts and for spreading his message of love at a time when finding ways to connect has been so hard”.

He also thanked Mr Biden, saying they were “humbled and amazed” by his response.

