Council urges public to ‘act responsibly’ after rubbish left on streets following large gatherings

Dublin City Council has called for the public and businesses to “act responsibly” after large volumes of rubbish were left on the streets of the city following large gatherings on Saturday evening.

The Council tweeted a statement on Sunday, which read: “Dublin City Council staff were on hand this morning on a number of streets in the city to deal with a significant amount of waste left behind overnight.”

The Council said gatherings of the size seen in parts of Dublin city centre are “contrary to current public health regulations”, but added: “These gatherings are not planned events and as such Dublin City Council has very few powers to deal with them.”

Sunday morning on Dublin’s South William Street… no words 😔 pic.twitter.com/HvTklScgjx — Karl Purdy (@KarlPurdy) May 30, 2021

The large crowds in Dublin city centre were criticised by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was “absolutely shocked” to see the huge volumes of people in areas surrounding South Great George’s Street.

“Enormous crowds- like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress,” the Dr Holohan tweeted.

Similar crowds also gathered at popular outdoor areas around the country, including Spanish Arch in Galway city, where large volumes of rubbish were also left by visitors.

Spanish arch….What a site in the morning. pic.twitter.com/FTXFNTNAWd — Ollie (@Ollieingalway) May 30, 2021

This comes after Galway City Council decided to close access to Middle Arch, from Wolfe Tone Bridge to Claddagh Quay following a request from gardaí.

The Council said the temporary closure will remain in place for “for a number of weeks”.