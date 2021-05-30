Family meant everything to Eilish Hayden

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Tuesday 19 January, surrounded by her loving family, of Eilish Hayden, Ballinacarrig, Tinryland, Carlow.

Eilish was born on 13 March 1934 to John and Kathleen (née Murphy) Townsend, Powerstown, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. She was second-youngest in a family of six children – three boys and three girls. Eilish was predeceased by her brothers Seán (Orchard, Leighlinbridge), Tom (Canada) and Jim (New York) and also by her sister Maureen Clarke (Browneshill, Carlow and formerly of Southampton, England).

Eilish received her primary education in Leighlinbridge primary school and went to secondary school in Bagenalstown. Following her leaving certificate, she worked as a teacher. She then obtained employment working for Carlow County Council in the county library. Eilish was always an avid reader and enjoyed her time working in the library.

She met husband-to-be Ambrose Hayden from Old Leighlin at a local dance and they married in 1961. Ambrose and Eilish set up home in Ballinacarrig in the 1960s after Ambrose bought a farm. Eilish settled in very well to her new home in Ballinacarrig and was involved in a number of community organisations during this time, such as the local guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) and Tinryland Senior Citizens.

Ambrose and Eilish had five children and Eilish devoted her time to rearing her children, supporting Ambrose on the farm and looking after her home. Eilish was heavily involved in the Hayden family’s strawberry enterprise during the 1980s and ’90s. She liked nothing better than picking raspberries in the evening, when the day’s work was done. She also enjoyed her daily walk down the fields.

Eilish was a keen gardener and took great pride in her garden, mowing lawns, planting flowers and keeping her home in tip-top condition.

Eilish maintained a keen interest in politics and never missed reading the daily newspaper. She loved news and current affairs on TV. She also enjoyed the challenge provided by crosswords and puzzles. She was a wonderful, welcoming and hospitable host who, down through the years, fed so many men who came to the farm to carry out various jobs such as silage making, harvesting and sheep shearing. She was a wonderful cook and a great baker. Apple tarts, fruit cakes and scones were Eilish Hayden’s specialities.

Eilish and Ambrose enjoyed two trips to North America in the 1980s, visiting Eilish’s brothers Tom in Canada and Jim in New York and also Ambrose’s brother Eamon and sister Kitty in Chicago.

In recent years, Eilish enjoyed her trips to Askea Day Care Centre. She also looked forward to the daily visits of her wonderful HSE carers, who looked after Eilish so well for the last three years.

Family was most important to Eilish and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family.

Eilish’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Readings were by Eilish’s daughter Joyce and son Ambrose. Prayers of the Faithful were read by her grandchildren.

Singing at the funeral Mass was by Aideen McLaughlin and Eilish’s granddaughter Aideen Burke. Eilish’s son Edmond paid a fitting tribute to his mother at the end of her funeral Mass.

Eilish was predeceased by her husband Ambrose in December 2006.

She was a wonderful mother to her five children – Edmond (Ballinacarrig), Catriona Douglas (Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow), Ruth Burke (Ballinacarrig), Ambrose (Waterford) and Joyce Green (Liverpool). She was a much-loved grandmother to Syl, David, Kate, Seán, Aoife, Roisín, Finola, Sinead, James, Cliodhna, Laura, Aideen, Joseph, Sam, Finn and Martha, a cherished mother-in-law to Ann, Eve, Syl, Jim and Ben, and a loving sister to Renee McCarthy (Dublin).

She will be sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and friends.

May Eilish rest in peace.