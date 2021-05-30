Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on young woman at Cork beach

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Allihies, Co Cork this weekend.

According to The Irish Examiner, the incident occurred after 11pm near public toilets at a beach in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time and gardaí in Castletownbere said investigations are ongoing.

It is understood the woman who was allegedly assaulted is in her late teens.

Supt Ronan Kennelly said gardaí are looking at all aspects of the incident.

“We are anxious to speak to anyone who was in Allihies on Friday night and into Saturday morning,” he said.

“An incident room has been set up in Bantry and we are requesting any assistance from members of the public.”