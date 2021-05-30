Large gatherings in Dublin city centre condemned by CMO

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has condemned the large groups of people who gathered in parts of Dublin city centre on Saturday night, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Dr Holohan tweeted about the crowds in the city, saying: “This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

He said he had driven into the city to collect someone from work shortly after 8pm and was “absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area”.

He added: “Enormous crowds- like a major open air party.”

Videos and images were shared online by social media users, showing the large crowds in the area.

The Irish Times reports a number of pubs in the area were serving takeaway pints, with people drinking them on the street. Gardaí were said to have been present in garda cars but did not intervene.

Current restrictions permit people from up to three households, or six people from any number of households to meet outdoors.

Pubs, bars and restaurants also remain closed for all but takeaway services until June 7th, at which time they will be able to offer outdoor dining.

Similar scenes to the crowds noted in Dublin prompted Galway City Council to close a popular outdoor area following a request from gardaí.

Earlier yesterday, the Council confirmed Middle Arch, from Wolfe Tone Bridge to Claddagh Quay would be closed “for a number of weeks” due to large crowds gathering there in recent days.

