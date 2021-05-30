Man (21) arrested after vehicle hits pedestrians in Co Tyrone

PSNI officers investigating a road traffic collision in Ballygawley, Co Tyrone have arrested one man.

A vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians on Main Street at 1.45am on Sunday.

Three men were injured, and one of them was still in hospital undergoing treatment on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers arrested a man (21) on suspicion of road traffic-related offences. He remains in custody.

The PSNI appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

Anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of the incident, but who has not yet spoken to police, was also urged to make contact with officers.