Mary will be fondly remembered as a loving family woman of deep faith

By Charlie Keegan

A WIFE, mother and lady so kind and caring is how Mary Dowling will always be remembered.

Mary of Seskinryan, Bagenalstown passed away on Friday 30 April in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, having been previously been cared for in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. She passed away surrounded by her loving family after a 15-week battle with Covid-19.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus in January and was quickly admitted to hospital. The doctors and nurses in both St Luke’s and the Mater cared for Mary as if she was one of their own family, which was especially comforting, given that Mary’s family could not always be with her due to Covid restrictions. There were some very good days for Mary during this battle, with her family being allowed to visit her regularly. But heartbreakingly, Mary’s battle was not to be won.

Born in Cullentra, Kiltealy, Co Wexford, Mary moved at the age of 11 to Gormona, Bagenalstown with her parents Peter and Johanna (née Ryan) Hickey and her siblings Mick, Joan and PJ.

Mary received her Confirmation in Bagenalstown and completed her inter cert examination at the local vocational school. Having left school, she went to work in Prendergast’s knitting factory in Leighlinbridge, where she was employed for many years and made lots of friends.

It was because of the friends she made in Prendergast’s that she met her loving husband Seán Dowling. That came about when Mary collected Seán’s sister from his home in Rathellen, Leighlinbridge to bring her to a dance in Bunclody. Seán first saw Mary that night as she drove away and decided, based on love at first sight, that he needed to go to the dance, too. So it was there in Caesar’s Palace, Bunclody to the sound of country songs that Mary met Seán for the first time and they never left each other’s side from then on. They married on 7 August 1985 in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown.

Mary then moved two minutes over the road from her home to build a new home and life with Seán in Seskinryan, going on to have two daughters – Joanne and Antoinette – and a son Martin, who died at birth. Mary adored being a wife and mother and seeing her family all safe under one roof was her biggest joy in life. She cooked every meal and ensured that no-one ever went hungry and was always making tea for everyone who called to the Dowling household.

Mary worked in Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge for more than 16 years and cared for the patients like she had cared for her own mother and father: with care, kindness and dignity. Mary loved her work in Beechwood and it brought her so much joy to be able to care for others. She made some lifelong friends through her work there and if she was on the phone to any of them, Mary wouldn’t be heard from for well over an hour or more as they chatted and put the world to rights. She loved talking to people and always had a genuine interest in other people’s lives without being nosey.

Mary was always happy to see a neighbour pass by as she tended her garden. She would chat to them and hear how they were doing, always offering a kind word or a helping hand if she felt people needed it.

Her sewing and stitching skills from her time in the knitting factory were often called upon, or volunteered without her knowing by Joanne and Antoinette to their friends in order to have clothes mended. Mary never minded and took great pride in making sure every stitch was finished perfectly.

Mary was a woman of tremendous, unfaltering faith. She believed in a God that was just and fair and this faith helped her to always look for the good in people and the brightness in every dark situation. She was known for having a prayer for everything and her home, car and handbag were filled with prayer cards, rosary beads and holy photos.

She attended 8am Mass with her family in Bagenalstown church every Sunday morning and even during the pandemic would listen to Mass on the radio every Sunday. She always believed that God is good.

In later years, Mary developed a great love for the GAA as her daughter Antoinette played football and camogie at both club and county level. Mary beamed with joy and could probably be heard shouting back in Bagenalstown on 11 September 2016, when Antoinette and her Carlow camogie teammates won the junior All-Ireland title.

She loved going to matches with Seán to watch all the teams that her daughters were involved with and would diligently stand on the sidelines cheering, even though she didn’t fully understand the rules. She loved chatting to fellow parents and supporters and was a unique supporter in that the result never really mattered, as long as every player on the pitch was uninjured at the end of the match.

One of the last family photos taken of Mary was on 5 September 2020, when she stood side by side with Seán as she watched with pride when her two daughters took to the field in JJ Hogan Memorial Park, Fenagh to represent Ballinkillen Camogie Club and were victorious on the day, becoming junior county champions. Mary cherished these days with her family, and family was all the mattered.

She was happiest at home enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Mary loved watching the soaps on TV while nursing the family cat Puddy on her lap. She nursed many sick lambs back to health and was regularly seen in the jeep with Seán going to look at the sheep and cattle. Mary wasn’t afraid of hard work and often helped Seán to dose and round up the sheep and cows. In recent years, the job became easier with the introduction of Buster the sheepdog to the family. Mary had several dogs in her life, but openly commented that Buster was her favourite. He was always inside with Mary and moved from room to room with her as she went about her day. She would often walk the road with Buster and he was even brought on a family day out to Glendalough.

Mary’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Declan Foley, PP, in St Andrew’s Church on Monday 3 May. The readings at Mass were by Mary’s nieces Marian and Martina. The Offertory procession saw symbols of Mary’s life represented. Mary’s daughter Antoinette brought Buster’s lead, showing Mary’s love of animals; Marie and Anne, sisters-in-law, brought Mary’s sewing box and rosary beads, symbolising her sewing skills and her deep faith; Mary’s brother Mick brought a Ballinkillen training top to represent Mary’s love for all the GAA teams with which her daughters were involved; Joan, Mary’s sister, brought a family photo, symbolising Mary’s unfailing love for her family; Mary’s friends Tess and Linda brought forward Mary’s mobile phone and her work badge from Beechwood Nursing Home, symbolising Mary’s love for connecting with people and caring for others.

Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Mary’s niece and nephew Tara and Mick. Siobhán O’Toole, Seamus Lee and Shane Gallagher sang and played during Mass.

Mary was interred in Bagenalstown’s Cemetery of the Assumption following her funeral Mass. A huge crowd turned out to support Mary’s family and take her to her final resting place.

Seán, Joanne and Antoinette would like to extend their kindest regards and prayers to all who have helped and supported them through this tough time, offering a special thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses in St Luke’s, Kilkenny and the Mater, Dublin, who cared for Mary so well in her final weeks.

Mary will be forever missed and never forgotten by her devoted husband Seán, loving daughters Joanne and Antoinette, siblings Mick and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May this most wonderful wife, mother and lady rest in peace.