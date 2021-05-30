New aim to fully vaccinate 2.5m adults by end of July

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Ireland’s vaccination programme is making “great headway” with over 1 million people vaccinated in May and a total of 2.7 million vaccines administered, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said 50 per cent of the adult population has had one dose and close to 20 per cent of people have had a second dose. “Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take-up,” he noted.

The update comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced the Government has set a new vaccination target.

The new aim is to ensure 60 per cent of the population, or 2.5 million people, are fully vaccinated by the end of July.

“That’s where we need to be,” Mr Varadkar told RTÉ.

Meanwhile, Brian MacCraith, chair of the Government’s vaccine taskforce, said 2.5 million will be fully immunised by some time in July.

He told the Business Post: “We expect we will achieve 2.5 million fully vaccinated in July. That is not a target, but we expect to reach that and get above that in July.”

Mr MacCraith also said there would be a significant milestone in the vaccination programme this week when the biggest single delivery of doses arrives in the State.

“A delivery of 284.310 doses will arrive from Pfizer this Wednesday,” he told the Business Post.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Solidarity rallies for Israel held in Dublin

Sunday, 30/05/21 - 7:10pm

TV doctor asks for help to cover €145k Arlene Foster defamation case costs

Sunday, 30/05/21 - 6:40pm

Local lockdowns still an ‘option’ as groups gather in sunny weather

Sunday, 30/05/21 - 4:43pm