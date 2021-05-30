Special classes for special kids will begin in September

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW children with additional educational needs will be able to avail of special classes from this September.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has today published the list of special classes available in primary and post-primary schools across Co Carlow, which will assist parents in supporting their child’s education.

“This is a vitally important resource for parents in Co Carlow. Many parents have anxieties about their child’s education and how they will cope, but this is especially true for parents of children with special educational needs,” said Michelle McConnon, regional manager, South Eastern Region of the NCSE.

“While many of these special classes will be fully or nearly fully subscribed at this time, we want to increase awareness of the options in Co Carlow to ensure that children with special educational needs receive an education that enables them to achieve their potential.

The NCSE also thanks all of the schools which have responded positively to the local SENO’s request to establish additional special classes for the forthcoming year.

Among the schools listed in Co Carlow for additional classes in the areas of disorder and autistic/autistic spectrum are Ballyconnell NS; Rathoe NS; Scoil Nais Molaise, Old Leighlin; St Brigid’s NS, Grange; St Mary’s NS, Dunleckeny; St Brigid’s Monastery, Station Road, Bagenalstown; Fr Cullen Memorial School, Tinryland; SN Peadar agus Pól, Ballon; St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown; Clonegal NS; Carlow Educate Together; Leighlinbridge NS; Queen of the Universe, Bagenalstown; St Laserian’s Mixed NS; and at secondary level, St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow.

A full list of all classes can be found at https://ncse.ie/special-classes and any parent with questions is encouraged to visit NCSE.ie or contact their local SENO for further advice and supports, including information on new special classes opening in 2022 or beyond.