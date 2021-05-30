Stunning moves captured on film for upcoming highlight of arts festival

By Suzanne Pender

A FORMER factory was transformed into a “Mad Max-esque 72-hour party” this week for filming that will be incorporated into Woman in the Machine, part of the upcoming Carlow Arts Festival.

The festival takes place over ten days from 4-13 June and includes an ambitious hybrid programme of live, digital and virtual experiences featuring works by international, national and local artists.

The event is the first in-person arts festival and the first to step back into the live realm, leading with the work of women with Woman in the Machine.

Woman in the Machine takes place in the iconic former Braun building in Carlow, filling it up with 50-plus original arts projects, featuring the work of hundreds of artists and arts workers.

Among the works featured are electronic composer commissions, live music, DJ sets, large-scale installations, performances from dancers and circus performers as well as a significant number of installations of visual art works, including film and sculpture.

Woman in the Machine is all female artists, its sheer scale also an exciting prospect for the 2021 arts festival.

“This Mad Max-esque 72-hour party inspired by the site, which has the feeling of an East German arts centre/squat, as well as the film Sisters with transistors,” says Jo Mangan, director of Carlow Arts Festival.

“This is a most unique party created by a female team and features work by the most extraordinary women in the Irish arts sector. The outdoor iteration can be experienced live on site, where we share the soon-to-be-created film of the event, sound installations and live performances from the best party you’ve never been to,” she promised.

“The entire work encompasses a commissioned 360 degree immersive interactive space, a fully digitised accessible site, where digitally native and sound work, music, as well as film can be experienced, a specially commissioned lighting up of the outside of the Bruan site and the reinstallation of the physical installations at Visual,” said Jo.

Up to 15 people at a time will be able to attend Woman in the Machine.

A limited number of tickets for all of the live events and digital experiences are now on sale from www.CarlowArtsFestival.com. For more, visit www.carlowartsfestival.com; Twitter @CarlowArts | Instagram carlow_arts_festival; Facebook @CarlowArtsFestival.