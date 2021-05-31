In Photos: Ireland takes a dip as summer weather arrives

People across the island of Ireland have taken to the nearest body of water after summer weather arrived to close out May.

Met Éireann said Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, with a high of 23.1 degrees recorded at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo.

The warm spell continued today, with temperatures earlier forecast to reach as high as 21 degrees.

Amid eased Covid-19 restrictions, many took advantage of the heat with a trip to the beach — while others jumped into the closest pool they could find.