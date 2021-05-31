In Photos: Ireland takes a dip as summer weather arrives

People across the island of Ireland have taken to the nearest body of water after summer weather arrived to close out May.
Met Éireann said Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, with a high of 23.1 degrees recorded at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo.
The warm spell continued today, with temperatures earlier forecast to reach as high as 21 degrees.
Amid eased Covid-19 restrictions, many took advantage of the heat with a trip to the beach — while others jumped into the closest pool they could find.
Young people jump into the Grand Canal in Dublin as temperatures rise. Photo: PA Images.
People walking through the sand dunes at Murlough Beach in Northern Ireland. Photo: PA Images.
Andrew Tinsley (11) riding the sand dunes at Murlough Beach in Northern Ireland. Photo: PA Images.
Colby Millar (4), Ella Lawrence (4), and Jackson Lawerence from Co Down jump over the waves at Murlough Beach. Photo: PA Images.
Harvey, at three-year-old Cocker Spaniel, plays in the Irish Sea at Murlough Beach. Photo: PA Images.
People playing in the Irish Sea at Murlough Beach. Photo: PA Images.
People at Dollymount Strand near Dublin on Monday. Photo: PA Images.
