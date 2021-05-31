Omniplex cinema reopens next week

By Suzanne Pender

OMNIPLEX Carlow will reopen on Friday 11 June.

The cinema group today announced plans for a phased reopening of its cinemas in the Republic of Ireland, with the countdown now on for Carlow’s reopening next week.

Omniplex confirmed that it will continue with safety measures introduced last year, including in-cinema seat separation and a two-metre bubble around each cinema booking. Families and friends may sit beside each other, up to a maximum of five guests.

Tickets can be purchased online and the pre-ordering of cinema treats online is encouraged.

There is a limited capacity of a maximum of 50 per screen, with social distancing also in place in foyers and toilets.

Enhanced cleaning regimes, sanitisation stations in foyers and reduced show times to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning will also be in place.

“The reopening of cinemas in Ireland, after nearly six months closed, is a seminal moment for cinema lovers,” said Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas.

“We’re delighted to start reopening our doors next week with a selection of brand-new movies. In order to enjoy a safe cinema-going experience, we will continue with measures introduced last year, like online ticketing, reduced auditorium capacity and self-scanning of tickets.”

Among the reopening movies are A quiet place part II, Cruella, Nobody, Nomadland, Peter Rabbit 2, Mortal Kombat, Spiral from the Book of Saw and Godzilla Vs Kong.