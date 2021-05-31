Plan to phase out PUP from September

The Government is planning to phase out the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) over three stages from September.

The Irish Times reports that the payments will drop in September and November, before they are completely phased out by February next year.

It is understood that the PUP could be closed to new entrants as soon as July.

Ministers met on Monday night to finalise the details of a national economic recovery plan to be announced on Tuesday.

The plans are set to go to Cabinet tomorrow, as part of the overall economic plan for recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reduced rates

Under plans being considered, September will see those on the highest PUP rate, €350 per week, cut to €300. Those in receipt of €300 per week will drop to €250.

The lowest rate, €250 per week, will come into line with the jobseekers’ allowance of €203.

In the following phase, the €250 rate will also be brought down to €203, while those on €300 will fall to €250.

In the final phase, all recipients will be put on €203 per week.

The Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is likely to be extended unchanged until the end of September.

The commercial rates waiver looks set to be extended through the third quarter, while VAT cuts are likely to remain in place.