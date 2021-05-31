Reopening of tourist attractions a top priority

By Suzanne Pender

THE reopening of both Browneshill Dolmen and Carlow Castle has to be a priority, a local councillor has insisted.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked for an update on the reopening of both historic sites at last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District. He described the Browneshill Dolmen as a key destination for tourists to the town and a location that needed to be reopening in time for the summer months.

“Similarly Carlow Castle … where is the work on that? It is very important that it is made a priority for reopening in the next few weeks,” added cllr Phelan.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that having spoke to workers at the Browneshill Dolmen site it was his understanding that the historic landmark would “hopefully be reopened in the next week or two”.

“Look, the weather hasn’t been kind to them since the work restarted there. It is regrettable what happened, that from November right through to April there was no work done. It was unacceptable, but hopefully now they can make progress and it will reopen for the summer,” he said.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that there was “quite a bit of activity” at Carlow Castle at the moment and agreed to make contact with the OPW to establish the progress and timescale for restoration works.