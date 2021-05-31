By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S long-awaited skateboard park will have its official opening this Friday.

The skateboard park at Burrin Road, Carlow was opened to the public last year and since its very first day had been a hive of activity with children of all ages.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne told Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the skateboard park will be officially opened on Friday 4 June.

Cllr Browne spoke of the park’s popularity, adding that the town might even be looking at a second skateboard park, given the inclusion of the sport in this year’s Olympics, which is sure to further elevate its popularity.

Cllr Browne also requested that former members of Carlow council who were instrumental in securing the funding for the skateboard park be invited to the official opening, while adhering to current guidelines.

Cllr Tom O’Neill agreed that the skateboard park was “going down a treat”.