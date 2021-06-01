337 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox

A further 337 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There are also 34 people in ICU with Covid-19 and a further 89 people in hospital with the virus.

Nphet said daily case numbers are subject to change due to future data review, validation and update.

There were a further 54 new cases of the virus recorded in Northern Ireland earlier today.

The figures come after earlier today it was reported that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be phased out from September, the Government has confirmed.

Announcing the State’s national economic recovery plan, Coalition leaders said the main financial supports for firms hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended, including wage subsidies, grants, tax debt warehousing and a commercial rates waiver.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the PUP will be maintained at its current rates for workers until September, before a “gradual reduction” takes place with the last payment to be made in February 2022.

Mr Martin said the recovery plan was designed to “kick-start a jobs-led recovery and propel the economy forward to a more sustainable, digital and secure future.”

“We will help people return to work through reskilling and upskilling opportunities; drive a renewed innovative economy; and invest in infrastructure, housing and reforms for our longer-term prosperity,” he said.

Our core objective is to restore, and then go beyond pre-pandemic employment levels. To not just rebuild, but to build back better.”