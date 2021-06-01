Basic income guarantee scheme to be piloted for artists

A scheme guaranteeing a basic income for artists is to be piloted as part of the Government’s economic recovery plan.

Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin announced on Tuesday that she had secured a Government commitment to prioritising the scheme.

Ms Martin said a proposal for the pilot scheme would be developed by July in partnership with Minister Heather Humphreys of the Department of Social Protection.

“This was the number one recommendation from artists and the sector through the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce Report — Life Worth Living,” she said.

“It is an unprecedented move and the pilot scheme will involve a significant number of artists.

“We recognise that bold steps are necessary for our invaluable and much treasured arts community to come back stronger than ever before.”

New funding schemes

The Minister confirmed that a separate new fund of €11.5 million for the entertainment industry, including festivals, conferencing and large events, was agreed at Cabinet today with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Events Sector Covid Support Scheme (ESCSS) will support SMEs which are not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

Ms Martin also said the new Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) will open for the live performance industry on June 9th.

The payment is targeted at helping bands, musicians, suppliers and music businesses, with payment levels ranging from €2,500 to €5,000 dependent on business turnover and costs.

Crucially, the plan specifically recognises the unique challenges that have been faced by sectors

A separate €5 million in funding to support live music in villages and towns across the country has now also been released for local authorities, Ms Martin said following the Cabinet meeting.

Amounts of €285,000 are now available to Dublin local authorities, and €143,000 to other local authorities, to facilitate the programming of outdoor live performances over the summer months.

The Minister said the national economic recovery plan included tens of millions of euro in ongoing support for sectors such as tourism, hospitality, live events and the arts.

“Crucially, the plan specifically recognises the unique challenges that have been faced by sectors such as tourism, the events sector, Gaeltacht, sports, arts and culture and media, and sets out a package of supports that are being put into place to safeguard and stimulate these sectors,” she said.