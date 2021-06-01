Big Toddle is a big success

By Elizabeth Lee

Seventy little tots donned hi-viz vests and colourful hats and ran around the grounds of St Fiacc’s National School in the sunshine.

Not only did they have brilliant time, they also raised money for a great cause because they were taking part in the Big Toddle for Barnardos, the charity dedicated to the welfare of children.

The youngsters were all pre-schoolers who attend the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre. Every year the centre hosts the event to raise funds for the charity.

“They had a great time, they always love it! Some of them had their teddies with them as well so it was lovely,” Diane D’arcy, manager of the centre told The Nationalist.

Last week was also the National Childhood Services week when childcare centres across Ireland were encouraged to do arts-based activities with the little ones.

Staff member, Ellie Jurak and her son, David, painted a beautiful mural on the centre’s wall to mark the week and to add even more colour and cheer to the place. And the children love it, too!

*See next week’s paper for more photos