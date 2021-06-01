Death notices and funeral announcements

Henrietta (Etta) BRODERICK (née Comerford)

”Rea Gealaí”, Pollerton Big, Pollerton, Carlow

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the gentle care of the Sacred Heart Hospital on June 1st 2021, the 45th anniversary of her dearly missed son Diarmuid. Beloved wife of the late Seán and much loved mother of Henrietta, Mary-Patricia and Seán. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, brother John, sister Columba, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Diarmuid, Kevin, Ronan, Alex, Ava and Holly, great-grandchild Isabella, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral will be held. The reception into Holy Family Church, Askea can be viewed on Wednesday evening at 7pm and also the funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am from the Askea Parish website. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.