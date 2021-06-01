Death of former county manager

The late Michael Boyce

By Suzanne Pender

A FORMER county manager of Carlow County Council has died. Michael Boyce, who served as county manager in Carlow from 1975 to 1989, died in his native Donegal at the weekend.

Described by those who knew him as a courteous, intelligent man of great integrity, Michael’s career in local government spanned four decades, taking him to counties Cork, Louth, Clare, Westmeath, Kerry, Leitrim, Meath, Longford and Carlow, as he advanced his career.

During his time in Carlow, Michael and the Boyce family lived in Braganza, Athy Road, where they made many great friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his wife Finola, he is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private funeral took place in St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart, Donegal on Sunday.