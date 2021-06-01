First day of summer brings more heat ahead of mixed week

The first day of meteorological summer has brought more heat, ahead of a mixed week of weather.

Recent sunshine has drawn the population outdoors, as the arrival of summer coincides with loosened Covid restrictions.

Despite highs of 22 degrees forecast for today, Met Éireann said scattered showers will develop over the midlands later this afternoon, tracking westwards this evening, with some turning heavy.

Tomorrow will be largely cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards during the day.

It will be heavy and thundery at times with the risk of spot flooding.

Dry spells will develop through the afternoon in Munster, Leinster and Connacht as the rain moves northwards, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

The remainder of the week will see mixed conditions nationally.

The forecaster said it will be “mildest, driest and brightest” across Ulster, Leinster and the midlands.

Thursday will be “fairly mixed” with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will be a little below average across south Munster and south Leinster with highs of 13 to 15 degrees, but warmer elsewhere with top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Friday will be a similar day with sunny spells and passing blustery showers. There will be rather cool temperatures across southern coastal counties, but warmer up across the east and northeast.

Met Éireann has said Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, with a high of 23.1 degrees recorded at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo. Yesterday saw a high of 22.1 degrees hit at a weather station at Mount Dillon in the midlands.