Gardaí warn online customers to be wary of scammers

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are warning people to be careful when buying goods online after a member of the public recently reported an incident where he was scammed out of almost €10,000. The injured party thought he was buying from a reputable company.

Tips for shopping online:

● Use secure websites. Make sure the website you are on is real – not cloned or fake. Make sure there is an ‘https’ at the beginning of the web address and a padlock symbol displayed beside the URL before the purchase is made – this indicates a secure connection

● Look for the trust seals, which are commonly placed on homepages, login pages and checkout pages. They’re immediately recognisable and they remind visitors that they are secure on this page

● Know the website’s policy on refunds and know your consumer rights. They are protected if a legitimate site used

● Where selling platforms offer an official safe way of paying, use this rather than sending money directly to a third party – otherwise use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you

● Check their payment methods – should be credit cards. Never transfer money directly or pay by cash.

● If a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union or pay in iTunes gift cards. A site that only deals in cryptocurrency should send up a red flag. Most of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction cannot be reversed.

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are warning people to be careful when buying goods online after a member of the public recently reported an incident where he was scammed out of almost €10,000. The injured party thought he was buying from a reputable company.

Tips for shopping online:

● Use secure websites. Make sure the website you are on is real – not cloned or fake. Make sure there is an ‘https’ at the beginning of the web address and a padlock symbol displayed beside the URL before the purchase is made – this indicates a secure connection

● Look for the trust seals, which are commonly placed on homepages, login pages and checkout pages. They’re immediately recognisable and they remind visitors that they are secure on this page

● Know the website’s policy on refunds and know your consumer rights. They are protected if a legitimate site used

● Where selling platforms offer an official safe way of paying, use this rather than sending money directly to a third party – otherwise use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you

● Check their payment methods – should be credit cards. Never transfer money directly or pay by cash.

● If a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union or pay in iTunes gift cards. A site that only deals in cryptocurrency should send up a red flag. Most of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction cannot be reversed.