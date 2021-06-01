Man sent for trial over fatal one-punch attack

Tom Tuite

A 30-year-old man has been sent forward for trial accused of killing a father-of-three, who died in hospital 10 days after he suffered head injuries in a one-punch assault in Dublin.

A life support machine keeping Jason Kearney, 49, alive was turned off at the Mater Hospital on September 12th last.

He had been in a critical condition since he was rushed there by ambulance after an incident at Seville Place in the north inner city at about 2.50am on September 2nd last.

Mr Kearney was from Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk, Co. Louth but had later lived in Tallaght in Dublin.

In April, Ian Moore was charged with manslaughter for unlawfully killing Mr Kearney contrary to common law. After an eight-week adjournment, granted for gardaí and prosecutors to prepare their case, he appeared again at Dublin District Court.

A book of evidence was served on him by Detective Garda Shane Noone.

Judge Miriam Walsh was told that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had directed trial on indictment. The DPP consented to the accused being sent forward on the sole charge in the book of evidence.

Judge Walsh granted the return for trial order and told the accused he will face his next hearing in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on July 22nd next.

She warned him that he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

There was no objection to him being remanded on continuing bail which was set in his own bond of €200.

Mr Moore did not address the court and has not indicated how he will plead.

The defence applied for legal aid to be granted and to include representation of junior and senior counsel.

Judge Walsh agreed to the request due to the seriousness of the charge.