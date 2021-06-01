Mayor’s awards will acknowledge stand-out groups and individuals

By Suzanne Pender

THE extraordinary contribution of people to cultural, educational and voluntary life in Carlow will be honoured this Thursday night for the annual Mayor Awards.

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District cllr Fergal Browne has this year selected a number of individuals and groups whose contribution has enriched the lives of others, greatly enhanced our community and, in some cases, even saved lives. Due to the restrictions, this year’s ceremony will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams on Thursday night at 7pm.

“As it is taking place virtually, we would also like to welcome Carlow associations from London and New York and our sister city Tempe, Arizona to join us,” said mayor Browne.

“I think it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the huge contribution of local groups and individuals and also to welcome our associations from around the world and encourage them to be part of it,” he added.

The award recipients for 2021 include the Order of Malta, which celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. This incredible organisation of volunteers provides first-aid and ambulance cover at various events as well as first-aid training to the local communities and businesses.

Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) will also be awarded as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. The group has been to the fore in elevating Carlow’s rich and fascinating history, shining a light on the many historical events and individuals of our past.

The Nationalist’s Charlie Keegan is also on the roll of this year’s honours. At the heart of news and events in Co Carlow over almost five decades, this legend of journalism continues to inform and enlighten readers, while he has also written and contributed to a number of publications.

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, too, is honoured as it reaches the milestone of 30 years. From humble beginnings, the school has flourished over its three decades, providing education through the medium of Irish and contributing greatly to the local community.

Carlow Farmers’ Market celebrates its 15th anniversary and is also among those honoured. A regular fixture each Saturday morning at Potato Market, the market enhances the town’s shopping experience and is a wonderful outlet for local artisan food producers.

The 50th anniversary of IT Carlow is another worthy event to mark at this year’s mayor awards. The development of the college over five decades has been simply extraordinary, its first-class facilities, extensive prospectus and many career opportunities bringing the college to the cusp of becoming a university.

Carlow man Tom Ryan is director general of the GAA and he will also be honoured at this year’s mayor awards. In the senior role since 2018, Tom has guided the association through the harrowing year that was 2020 and is now sowing the seeds for the GAA’s safe return post-pandemic.

Another individual recipient is Lisa Brooks of Take A Part Carlow/Tullow Road Development group. Lisa has been to the fore in encouraging and supporting community development, tapping into the area’s huge potential.

Another woman active in her community and among those to be honoured is Sharon Parker Byrne. Sharon’s energetic, can-do approach has made her a tour de force throughout the pandemic through her extraordinary work with Charity Begins at Home.

Charity has also been front and centre for another recipient, Ian Lawlor, who undertook a huge charity effort in the past year to raise funds for the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow.

Carlow native Therese Dooley, who works with UNICEF, will also receive an award. Therese is UNICEF’s foremost expert on water, sanitation and hygiene and has done a lot of work in educating people about hand washing, developing programmes to help particular areas across the world cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

Also to be honoured are the Hospitaller Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, who ran St Brigid’s Hospital/nursing home in Carlow town from 1967 to 2003. The facility served as a maternity unit, general hospital served by local doctors and, in its later years, exclusively as a nursing home.

Another worthy recipient is Carlow Fire CFR. This volunteer crew of advanced cardiac first responders has given an exceptional commitment in the fight against Covid-19, coming together to help and assist those who needed it most.