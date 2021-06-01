Upgrade for Bagenalstown water treatment plant

By Elizabeth Lee

There was some good news today for the community of Bagenalstown, County Carlow as Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council, announced that it is progressing plans as part of an upgrade to the Bagenalstown wastewater treatment plant.

The proposed project will upgrade the treatment processes at the existing plant as it is currently working to the limits of its design. An upgrade is required to ensure there is capacity available for future social and economic growth in the area and to ensure compliance with national and EU legislation.

Speaking about the proposed plan, Irish Water’s Dawid Wozniak said;

“I am pleased to announce that Irish Water are progressing plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant at Bagenalstown. The proposed upgrade works will involve the upgrading of the inlet works and storm holding tanks, installation of new screened storm overflow chamber, sludge dewatering building, picket fence thickener, and administration building and control room. In addition, an aerobic reactor, air blowers, flow diversion chambers, pumps and distribution chambers will all be installed.

“The pumping station will also be upgraded and all ancillary works including pipework, pumps, landscaping and all associated site development and site excavation works above and below ground will be carried out once planning approval has been received. It is an important project for Bagenalstown, not only in terms of social and economic development but it will also ensure that the water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency will be achieved. On completion, it will ensure the provision of wastewater services that meet the needs of both domestic and commercial customers in Bagenalstown and the surrounding area for the future.”

Adding to this, Director of Services for Carlow County Council, Pádraig O’Gorman said;

“This infrastructural development will see the capacity of the Bagenalstown facilities more than doubling, which will enable and support the sustained future development of the area. I wish to acknowledge the strong working relationship between Irish Water and the water services staff of Carlow County Council in developing and progressing this important project to this stage, and I look forward to this continued relationship to ensure the full implementation of the project in the future.”

The announcement is also a welcome one for the business community of the town and county. Brian O’Farrell is CEO of Carlow Chamber of Commerce;

“As the demands on infrastructure continues to grow, the County Carlow Chamber welcomes the plans announced by Irish Water in relation to the upgrade of the wastewater treatment facilities in Muine Bheag. The works will bring a wide range of benefits to businesses and communities, not only in terms of current service and the sustainability of the system but also in the environmental benefits and future growth potential for the area.”

The work will be subject to planning and statutory approvals.