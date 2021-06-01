Winning €2.4m Lotto ticket sold in Co Cork seaside shop

A shop in Myrtleville, Co Cork sold last Saturday’s €2.4 million winning Lotto ticket.

O’Connell’s Foodstore sold the Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

The winner is yet to come forward but Lotto bosses have urged people to check their tickets.

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s €2,469,871 Lotto draw were: 9, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and the bonus was 26.

Shop owner Paul O’Connell said he expected a lot of excitement in the seaside town due to the news.

“I will never forget getting the call from the National Lottery and hearing the good news that my shop had sold a ticket worth €2.4 million,” he said.

“I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around the town.

“One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best.”

Lotto bosses are now urging punters to check their tickets carefully. The ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or [email protected].

The €2.4 million jackpot marked the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year.

The win came just a week after a €6.4 million Lotto jackpot was won by an Athlone player in the May 22nd draw.