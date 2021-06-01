  • Home >
Youth arrested in relation to Cork ‘money mule’ offences

Tuesday, June 01, 2021

Gardaí have arrested a juvenile in relation to possible “money mule” offences in Co Cork.

The youth was arrested by officers in Fermoy for being a suspected “money mule”, with it alleged that the youth allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means.

It is alleged that an invoice re-direct fraud occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to the youth’s account.

The youth was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering on May 30th.

They were detained at a Garda station in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

