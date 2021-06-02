Crosshaven lifeboat rescues two people after early morning boat breakdown

  • Home >
Wednesday, June 02, 2021

James Cox

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat was paged at 2.10am and launched at 2.30am this morning to a vessel broken down between Myrtleville and Fountainstown, Co Cork.

Initially, the position was given as two miles East of Myrtleville. The volunteer crew had a casualty mobile number and were able to get a Lat/Long position from their phone which placed them between Myrtleville and Fountainstown.

The RIB, with two persons on board had run out of fuel, had no working navigation lights and no working VHF radio.

One of the people was very cold, and they were both transferred to the lifeboat before taking the RIB in tow to Crosshaven.

The lifeboat was recovered, re-fuelled, washed down and declared ready for service once more at 4.50am.

Crew on this service included Alan Venner in command with Claire Morgan, Peter Lane and Jonny Bermingham, shore crew; Norman Jackson, Jenna O’Shea, Richie Leonard, James Fegan, Gary Heslin and Kevin McCarthy.

Alan Venner commented on the importance of “having your vessel in good order and making sure you have enough fuel on board before heading to sea”.

