Dire living conditions force young mum and son to use public toilets

Stinking water and sewage seeping from her toilet

By Suzanne Pender

A 23-YEAR-OLD single mother and her young son are forced to use a public toilet in Bagenalstown because raw sewage is seeping from the toilet in their home. The dire conditions in their apartment have also left them without heating, along with damp, mould on the walls and rising floorboards due to the excess water – all leaving the young mum at her wits’ end.

“It’s disgusting. We can’t use the toilet and I’m bringing my young son to the public toilet … he’s confused by it all and it’s embarrassing,” the mum told The Nationalist.

“To be honest, my anxiety is very bad at the moment and I’m very depressed. This really gets you down; I really feel that no-one should have to live like this,” she added tearfully.

The woman and her four-year-old son have been living in the apartment since September under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme. Prior to moving into their new home, the young family was homeless, but effectively found the “first place we could afford” – this two-bed apartment in Bagenalstown, which costs €850 a month under HAP.

“I pay the landlord €170 a month and €33 a week to the council and I receive a one-parent family payment of €239 per week, so that doesn’t leave you with much by the time you pay electricity and food,” she said.

The mother explained how the sewage situation has progressively worsened over the past eight months.

“We can’t use the toilet at all now; the smell is absolutely disgusting and the water is coming out all around the toilets. The pipes are burst and it’s in the bathroom, the hallway, in my child’s bedroom.

“I also have no security because the lock on the front door is broken and I have to keep the door closed with a bit of cardboard,” she added.

“I have reported this to the landlord loads of time, but he just keeps fobbing me off.”

The Nationalist contacted representatives of the landlord, but they had no comment to make.

The distraught mother has also reported matters to both Carlow County Council and Focus Ireland, which are investigating her case. It’s understood that yesterday (Monday), Carlow County Council carried out an inspection of the property.

In a statement to The Nationalist, Carlow County Council would not comment on individual cases, but said that all private rented accommodation ‘must comply with minimum standards as set out in the Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations 2019.

‘The council, in its role as housing authority, is responsible for enforcing these minimum standards in rented accommodation. The council will inspect rented accommodation under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme within the first eight months of a tenancy. It also carries out planned programmes of inspection of rented properties,’ the statement read.

‘If an individual thinks that their home does not comply with the minimum standards, they should first bring the problem to their landlord’s attention. Failure to comply with the minimum standards can result in penalties and prosecution.

‘The council can issue improvement notices and prohibition notices to landlords who breach the minimum standard regulations. Any complaint received by the council where minimum standards are not being met will be prioritised for inspection,’ the statement concluded.