Leaving Cert results to be published on September 3rd

By Cate McCurry, PA

Leaving Certificate students will have to wait until September 3rd to receive their exam results, the Department of Education has said.

Students who sit the exams and opted to receive the accredited grades will be credited with the better of the two results.

Students’ results will be transferred to the Central Applications Office (CAO) to facilitate progression to higher education and the first round of offers is expected to be made the following week.

Leaving Cert students usually receive their results and offers in August.

Late issuing of exam results will add to stress of Leaving Cert students – @Donnchadhol https://t.co/QguG0LXfzl #LeavingCert2021 pic.twitter.com/5cQN0KlaeV — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) June 2, 2021

The 60,000 Leaving Cert students were given the option of receiving a predicted grade or sitting an exam in each subject this year, or both.

The majority of students opted to do both.

The written examinations begin on Wednesday June 9th and will run until June 29th.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “Students will receive their results directly on the candidate self service portal, where they registered their options for examinations or accredited grades, or both.

“Students’ results will combine their best results of examinations and accredited grades, where they chose both options.

“I wish all Leaving Certificate students taking the written examinations well in their final preparations this week.”

Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 announces Leaving Certificate results to issue on 3 September – https://t.co/76OMAzLerZ — education.ie (@Education_Ire) June 2, 2021

Sinn Féin’s spokesman for education Donnchadh O Laoghaire said the late issuing of exam results will add to stress of Leaving Cert students.

“September 3rd is three weeks later than normal. That is crucial time lost, where students could have time to make an informed decision on whether they want to accept their 3rd level offer,” he added.

“I am concerned that this process will be very rushed and stressful for students, not least trying to find accommodation for the year in such a short timeframe.

“It also leaves a very tight timeline for the outcome of any appeals.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Dublin City University (DCU) said it will have to revise its plan to welcome first-year students.

“This date, which is later than usual, will have implications for our preparation for starting the next academic year. We had planned to begin orientation for new first-year students on Monday September 13th, with teaching commencing for all students a week later on Monday September 20th.

“Higher educational institutions and the CAO were informed of the Leaving Cert results dates today and are now working on developing a new schedule for CAO offers and acceptance.

“In line with this, DCU will revise its plans to welcome new first-year students to campus. As soon as we are in a position to confirm the new dates we will publish them on our academic calendar and on the attending DCU website.

“It is important to note that continuing undergraduate students (those entering 2nd, 3rd or 4th year) will resume their courses as planned on Monday September 20th.

“All Masters programmes will also begin as previously planned, with orientation for new Masters students on the week of September 13th.”

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said the Government must ensure that no student, including those who may be looking at options outside the State, should lose out.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said: “In this regard, it is essential that no student would lose out in terms of further study options as a result of the timeline, including those who may be applying for options outside the State.

“We trust that the relevant Government departments will, where necessary, liaise with international counterparts to ensure that this has absolutely no negative impact.”