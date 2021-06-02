‘Missed delivery’ text scam targeting Irish people

Malware that allows criminals to steal personal data including financial information from Android phones is circulating in Ireland, security experts have confirmed.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned of a spyware software called FluBot that has been targeting Android phone users.

The software is used to steal passwords and other sensitive data and will access a victim’s contacts in order to spread further by sending more texts.

The malicious messages claim a person has missed the delivery of a package or that an order has been sent out for delivery.

The person is given a link through which it claims they can get further details and/or tracking information.

This link directs to a fake website replicating the legitimate delivery company site. Here, the victim will be asked to download two .apk files which are banking trojans.

Once this has been done, the user is then prompted to manually override and allow an untrusted app download.

Currently, this particular scam only affects Android devices, such as those made by Samsung, Huawei or Google.

The NCSC has advised people who receive such messages to not click on the link and to delete the message.

If you are expecting a delivery at the time you receive the message, check on it through the company’s official website.

If you have received the message and did click on the link, perform a factory reset on the device.

Anyone who suspects their phone is affected by malware is advised to change passwords on any accounts used after the malicious app was downloaded. If any of those passwords are used on other accounts, they should also be changed.