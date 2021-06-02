Obstacle course for kids to be installed at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

DUCKETT’S Grove is to get a whole new lease of life with news this week that an obstacle course will be supplied and installed at the historic site.

The play facility is part of the Summer of Play initiative announced this week, according to deputy John Paul Phelan.

In Carlow, equipment for a new obstacle course will be supplied and installed at Duckett’s Grove, while an inclusive basket swing seat will be provided at the playground in Leighlinbridge.

Deputy Phelan said the new facilities will create wonderful opportunities for children and their families to get outside and play as restrictions ease in the coming months.

“This funding allocation to Carlow County Council, under the Local Authorities Play and Recreation grant, will support works to ensure these playgrounds are safe and inclusive for all children to enjoy,” he said.

“The projects funded encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people, who have experienced such very difficult times because of the pandemic. We want to help make sure that they get outside, play and have fun.”

Deputy Phelan also confirmed details of the government’s Playing Outside Grant for early learning and care and school-aged childcare services, which opens for applications on Friday 18 June and will provide €5.5 million in funding for services to enhance their outdoor spaces.