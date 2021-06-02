PSNI called to party at home of country singer Nathan Carter – report

Police in the North reportedly attended the home of country singer Nathan Carter on Friday night where he was celebrating his 31st birthday.

The Irish News reports the PSNI is expected to issue up to 60 fines related to Covid-19 regulations, totalling approximately £13,000 (€15,000).

At least 50 people were said to have attended the gathering at Mr Carter’s home in Co Fermanagh, where he moved to in 2012.

The PSNI confirmed officers attended the property, issuing 14 COV7 penalty notices, worth £200 (€230), and a COV9 fine, worth £1,000 (€1,160).

Mr Carter has not yet commented on the matter.

According to current Covid-19 guidelines in the North, up to six people from no more than two households can meet in a private home, or if one household has six or more members, they may meet one other household so long as the total number of people over 12 does not surpass 10.

Up to 15 people, including children, from no more than three households can also meet in a private garden.