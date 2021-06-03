High percentage of adults intend to cycle more in the future

By Suzanne Pender

ON World Bike Day today, new research by Liberty Insurance shows that almost two in three adults in Ireland intend to cycle more in the future, while half – including motorists, cyclists and those who neither drive nor cycle – believe that more cyclists on our roads would be a positive development (49%).

This is more than twice the number who would like to see fewer cyclists on roads (23%).

Conducted among 1,000 adults, the survey identified strong support for cycling in Ireland, with more than six in ten Irish road users (61%) such as motorists and cyclists agreeing that cycling is more environmentally friendly, while 55% believe that cycling has health benefits for society.

Almost half of all survey respondents (45%) also identified that more cyclists on Irish roads has benefits for motorists by reducing traffic volumes.

The survey also asked respondents what measures could encourage people to take up cycling more regularly, with improvements to the cycle lane network deemed the most important.

Half of all respondents (50%) believe safe cycling lessons should be added to the national education curriculum to encourage more people to take up cycling, while almost one in four (37%) believe that greater investment is needed to tackle bike crime, such as vandalism and theft.

All Liberty Home Insurance contents policies cover bicycles as standard. Uniquely to the Irish market, this includes cover outside the home – once the bike is attended or locked.

Full details of Liberty’s home insurance contents cover, including cover for bicycles, can be found at https://www.libertyinsurance.ie/home-insurance