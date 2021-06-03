Live music licence for cinema but no dancing in the aisles

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’S IMC cinema in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre is set to become a music venue, of sorts, after its owners were granted a music and singing licence last week in the local district court.

Paul Ward, director of Cameo Cinema Ltd, which leases the IMC cinema, applied for the licence that would allow them to broadcast live music.

Mr Ward told Judge Geraldine Carthy that broadcasting concerts like the NY Met or by violinist André Rieu would become more prevalent in cinemas because of the restriction imposed by Covid.

Screenings would be shown on a staggered basis, while no more than 50 people would be allowed at each show, he said.

The cinema already has a wine licence, so when Judge Carthy asked Mr Ward about the serving of alcohol, he said that it would be served for 30 minutes before each show, during an interval and for 30 minutes afterwards. Mr Ward said that the events tended to attract “an elderly audience, who might like a gin and tonic or a glass of wine” while they were watching the show.

He also clarified that the licence was for music and singing, but not dancing.

Judge Carthy then granted the licence, with a concert by André Rieu scheduled to be broadcast in August.