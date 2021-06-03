Poignant send-off for senior students at St Leo’s College

ST LEO’S College, Carlow celebrated a very beautiful and moving graduation Mass for the class of 2021.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the liturgy was a virtual event, with final-year students seated in separate classrooms and viewing the ceremony on Zoom from the main atrium in the building. Chaplain Fr Yanbo Chen led the liturgy at an altar garlanded with beautiful flowers and a series of symbols, which reflected the girls’ experiences over the last six years in school.

He was joined by principal Niamh Broderick, deputy principals Emma Dwyer, Imelda Whelan and Ian Curran, academic monitor Cathy Craddock and year head Caroline English. The ceremony was conducted with the same solemnity as any previous graduation Mass, while parents and wider staff were invited to participate via Zoom…

